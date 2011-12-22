TAIPEI Dec 22 Nanya Technology Corp , Taiwan's largest DRAM maker, said on Thursday it is not in talks with Japan's Elpida Memory on cooperation.

"Our relationship right now is that we are being sued by Elpida in a patent dispute; we're not in talks to cooperate," Nanya Chairman Chia Chau Wu told Reuters.

The Nikkei business daily had said earlier on Thursday that the two makers of DRAM chips were planning to start talks next month on a tie-up, with a merger among the potential outcomes.

