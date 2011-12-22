TOKYO Dec 22 Japan's Elpida Memory said a report that it was seeking a tie-up with Taiwan's Nanya Technology Corp was not based on any announcement by the company.

The Nikkei business daily had said earlier on Thursday that the two makers of DRAM chips were planning to start talks next month on a tie-up, with a merger among the potential outcomes. (Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Joseph Radford)