* To seek OK to tap 150 bln yen of paid-in capital
* Faces tough debt deadlines, heavy losses
* Needs to agree on turnaround plan with lenders
TOKYO, Feb 23 Japanese chipmaker Elpida
Memory Inc plans to double to 800 million the number of
common shares it can issue, as it grapples with debt repayment
deadlines and pressure to deliver a turnaround plan to its
creditors, the firm said on Thursday.
The move, pending approval at an extraordinary shareholders'
meeting on March 28, comes as the world's third-largest maker of
DRAM chips needs to repay 92 billion yen ($1.15 billion) in
bonds and loans over the next two months.
Elpida has repeatedly raised funds to keep pace with bigger
South Korean rivals Samsung Electronics Co and Hynix
Semiconductor Inc, but has been hammered by a slump
in prices for its dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) chips.
The chipmaker will also ask shareholders to allow it to tap
150 billion yen ($1.87 billion) of its paid-in capital to buy
back preferred shares it issued to the Development Bank of
Japan. That would cut its paid-in capital by 63.5 percent to
86.1 billion yen.
Lenders and Elpida, a supplier to Apple Inc, need
to agree on a turnaround plan by the end of next month.
Last week, Elpida flagged doubts over its ability to
continue as a going concern since it has been unable to agree on
support from banks and the government ahead of the debt
repayment deadlines.
Japan's sole DRAM chip maker earlier this month posted a
43.8 billion yen operating loss for October-December, its third
straight quarterly loss.
While all DRAM makers are suffering, Elpida has the added
handicap of a strong yen that has further crimped profits.
There has also been speculation Elpida was seeking a rescue
deal with U.S. DRAM maker Micron Technology and its
Taiwanese partner Nanya Technology, though Elpida
President Yukio Sakamoto has played down the need for an
immediate equity tie-up.
Japan's government is also reportedly looking to combine the
struggling system chip operations of Renesas Electronics
, Fujitsu Ltd and Panasonic Corp, with
production outsourced to GlobalFoundries, a California-based
company that could buy Elpida's chip plant in Hiroshima as part
of that deal.
Prior to the announcement, Elpida shares jumped to settle
12.6 percent higher on Thursday.