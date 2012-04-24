Iran's Aseman airlines signed final deal to buy 30 Boeing planes -IRNA
LONDON, June 10 Iran's Aseman Airlines has signed a final deal to buy 30 Boeing 737 MAX jets, state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.
TOKYO, April 24 Toshiba Corp has decided not to join in the second round of bidding for bankrupt chip maker Elpida, after talks stalled on a joint bid with potential partners, including South Korea's SK hynix , industry sources said on Tuesday.
Those planning to take part in Friday's bidding for Elpida include SK hynix, Micron Technology and private equity firms TPG Capital LP and Hony Capital, sources said.
TOKYO, June 10 Toshiba Corp will contribute $3.68 billion to continue building two nuclear reactors in the U.S. state of Georgia, enabling the completion of a plant project begun by the Japanese conglomerate's now-bankrupt nuclear unit.