* Asset evaluations, information exchange take longer than
expected -paper
* SK hynix, Toshiba still in race -paper
* Source close to Toshiba won't rule out alliance with bid
winner
TOKYO, April 25 A deadline for the submission of
second-round bids for bankrupt Japanese chip maker Elpida Memory
has been extended by about one week from the planned date of
April 27, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.
The paper said asset evaluations and information exchange
with potential bidders were taking more time than expected,
without citing sources. The Golden Week holidays start on April
30 in Japan and businesses are closed most of that week.
The Nikkei said that Micron Technology and private
equity firms TPG Capital LP and Hony Capital
were in the race to take over the company, while SK hynix
and Toshiba Corp were also jointly bidding.
But a source close to Toshiba reaffirmed to Reuters on
Wednesday that the Japanese company would not participate in the
second round of bidding after talks stalled on a joint bid with
potential partners including SK hynix, although the source did
not rule out Toshiba eventually forming an alliance with the
winner of the bidding process.