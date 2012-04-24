TOKYO, April 25 A deadline for the submission of
second-round bids for bankrupt Japanese chip maker Elpida Memory
has been extended by about one week from the planned date of
April 27, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.
Asset evaluations and information exchange with potential
bidders were taking more time than expected, the paper said.
Sources have said that Toshiba Corp is no longer
bidding for Elpida Memory, leaving a handful of foreign firms
including SK hynix and Micron Technology in
the race to take over the company.