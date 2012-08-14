TOKYO Aug 14 A group of Elpida bondholders is offering to provide a loan of 30 billion yen ($383 million) to Elpida Memory as part of an alternative restructuring plan that will be presented to the Tokyo District Court on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Elpida, Japan's last remaining player in the dynamic random access memory (DRAM) market, filed for bankruptcy protection in February.

A group of Elpida Memory bondholders opposed a plan last month by U.S.-based Micron Technology Inc to acquire the bankrupt chipmaker for $750 million, arguing it undervalues the company's assets.