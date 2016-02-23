FRANKFURT Feb 23 German automotive supplier
ElringKlinger board member Karl Schmauder has quit
over differences of opinion with the rest of the board as to the
company's future organisation and strategy, Elringklinger said
on Tuesday.
Schmauder was head of original equipment sales and new
business areas. His responsibilities will be taken over by Chief
Executive Stefan Wolf and Chief Operating Officer Theo Becker.
"Mr Schmauder has made valuable contributions to develop
ElringKlinger from a gasket manufacturer to a globally leading
technology group," CEO Wolf said in a statement.
"There are situations in which differences of opinion can no
longer be reconciled. In this case, it is in the interest and
for the good of the company to set a clear course."
ElringKlinger last month appointed a new finance chief,
Thomas Jessulat.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Edward Taylor)