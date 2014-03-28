FRANKFURT, March 28 ElringKlinger AG : * Says 2013 sales rose by 4.3% to EUR 1,175.2 million eur * Says earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) reached EUR 160.4 (135.8)

million * Says net income after non-controlling interests amounted to EUR 105.4 (85.7)

million * Says anticipates that its revenue will grow by 5 to 7% organically * Says adjusted EBIT is expected at 160-165 million in 2014