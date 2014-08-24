FRANKFURT Aug 24 Three German car parts
suppliers have been told by China they can no longer manage
their Chinese units independently but need to form partnerships
with local peers, the chief executive of auto parts maker
ElringKlinger told a German paper.
"The Chinese state has told several (German car) suppliers
that they are no longer allowed to operate their Chinese
subsidiaries on their own but only as part of a joint venture in
the future," Stefan Wolf was quoted as saying by the Stuttgarter
Zeitung.
He said he knew of three companies that now needed to look
for a Chinese partner, but did not say which, adding
ElringKlinger was not affected.
"If that were to happen, it would be an attack on
intellectual property. 50 percent of the company is being taken
away - this, effectively, is expropriation," Wolf said.
"I believe this is an attempt to make up leeway in terms of
know how and innovation."
Robert Bosch and Continental, Germany's
two biggest automotive suppliers, could not immediately be
reached for comment.
Earlier this month, the European Union Chamber of Commerce
in China expressed concern over a recent series of antitrust
investigations, saying China, the world's largest car market,
was using strong-arm tactics and appeared to be unfairly
targeting foreign firms.
At the time, the chamber said it had "received numerous
alarming anecdotal accounts from a number of sectors that
administrative intimidation tactics are being used to impel
companies to accept punishments and remedies without full
hearings."
The auto sector has been put under scrutiny from China's
National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), which has
investigated car companies amid accusations by state media that
global car makers are overcharging consumers.
"The Chinese state is noticing that 50 percent of the
automotive world is taking place in China and that its
manufacturers are not benefiting accordingly," ElringKlinger's
Wolf told the paper.
European car brands including Volkswagen AG's
Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz are scrambling
to lower prices for new cars and spare parts in an effort to
appease Chinese regulators who have accused some of them of
anti-competitive behaviour.
European and U.S. manufacturers are eager to increase their
footprint in China, now the world's largest car market, but have
been limited to owning 50 percent or less of joint venture
companies run together with Chinese state-owned enterprises.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Edward Taylor and Andreas
Cremer, editing by David Evans)