Feb 13 ElringKlinger buys U.S. car parts firm
M&W
* elringklinger group acquires us transmission component
specialist m&w manufacturing
* Says agreement was closed on evening prior to this
announcement
* Times amount of sales revenues budgeted for 2015 and
includes assumption of financial liabilities totalling eur 4.5
million
* Says will implement further improvements with regard to
costs and earnings
* Says target for m&w for fiscal 2015 is to generate sales
revenue totalling between eur 33 and 34 million
