FRANKFURT, March 2 German automotive supplier ElringKlinger warned that it no longer expected earnings at its E-Mobility business to improve this year, citing weak demand.

Shares in ElringKlinger dropped 4.6 percent in pre-market trade at Lang & Schwarz.

The group has been investing to expand its offering of components for electric car batteries, but high development costs and weak demand have caused losses at the business so far.

For 2014, the division posted a bigger-than-expected adjusted loss before interest and tax (EBIT) of 8.1 million euros ($9.1 million), the company said as it published key financial results ahead of schedule on Monday, adding it saw no fundamental improvement in 2015.

It had said last year that the E-Mobility business could break-even in 2015.

Group adjusted EBIT rose 8.3 percent to 162.3 million euros in 2014 and will likely rise to between 170 million and 180 million this year, the company said. It is due to publish a full set of 2014 results on March 31.

