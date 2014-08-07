Aug 7 ElringKlinger AG :
* Says group revenue rose 12.6% to EUR 333.5 (296.1) million in
the second
quarter of 2014
* Says earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose by a
further 1.2% to
reach EUR 41.5 (41.0) million
* Says net income after taxes and non-controlling interests
increased by 8.8%
to EUR 28.5 (26.2) million
* Says annual forecast confirmed, revenue and earnings growth
expected in FY
2014
* Still sees 2014 EBIT of 160-165 million EUR
* Reuters poll average for ElringKlinger Q2 sales was 327
million EUR, EBIT
42.7 million, net profit 28.6 million
