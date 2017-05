SAN SALVADOR At least 14 people were killed in El Salvador when a truck collided with a pickup full of passengers on a road in the west of the country, police said on Friday.

A police spokesman said the truck driver lost control of his vehicle in a residential area of the city of Santa Ana, and hit the pickup, killing eight adults and six children. Twelve people were injured, the spokesman added.

The truck driver survived the crash, police said.

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria)