SAN SALVADOR Results for El Salvador's bungled legislative and mayoral vote will not be available for another 14 days, the president of the country's electoral authority said on Wednesday, blaming the delay on "sabotage."

Salvadorans on Sunday voted for 84 new lawmakers and mayors who will be in office for the next four years. But three days after the election, there are still no results.

"There was sabotage in the transmission of electronic votes and we are going to present it in court and lots of people will be fired," the president of the electoral authority, Julio Oliva, said at a news conference, adding that he would provide more details on Thursday.

Despite the problems, Sunday's election was deemed transparent by international observers, and there have been no accusations of political fraud.

The issues did not stop the main political parties from calling the result in their favour, with both the ruling Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN) party, and the right-wing Nationalist Republican Alliance (Arena) declaring they had won.

