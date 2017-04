SAN SALVADOR Dec 11 El Salvador's economy should grow by 2.1 to 2.8 percent next year as a result of stronger domestic demand, cheaper oil and more private investment, the country's central bank said on Thursday.

Economic expansion in El Salvador, one of Central America's slowest growing economies, should reach 2.2 percent this year, the bank said. (Reporting by Nelson Rentería; Editing by Ken Wills)