BRIEF-Endo International Plc announces plan to refinance existing credit agreement
NEW YORK, July 16 Fitch on Tuesday cut El Salvador's credit rating to BB-minus and warned it could cut further, citing the country's underperforming economy and high budget deficits.
The downgrade reflects the country's "sustained macroeconomic underperformance relative to peers and protracted high fiscal deficits," Fitch said in a statement.
The outlook was maintained at negative.
Standard & Poor's rates the country BB-minus with a negative outlook. Moody's rates the country Ba3 with a stable outlook.
El Salvador's public debt reached 55 percent of gross domestic product at the end of 2012.
The country notched 1.5 percent GDP growth last year, the lowest in Central America, due to low domestic investment and heavy rains which damaged crops and infrastructure.
LONDON, April 5 The dollar edged up against the yen in European trading on Wednesday but fell short of broader gains after North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile ahead of a key meeting between U.S. and Chinese leaders.
April 5 Futures pointed to a modestly lower start for Canadian stocks on Wednesday, a day after the main stock index hit their highest in nearly six weeks on gains in shares of mining and energy companies.