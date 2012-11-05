NEW YORK Nov 5 Moody's Investors Service on
Monday cut El Salvador's long-term government bond rating to Ba3
from Ba2 with a stable outlook, citing the country's weak growth
prospects.
The cut "captures Moody's assessment of the sovereign credit
challenges the country faces as a result of a weak growth
outlook and its implications for debt ratios that, at present,
are relatively high and have been on an upward trend," Moody's
said in a statement.
El Salvador failed to meet some public spending goals in
2011, when it saw economic growth of 1.5 percent as public
spending and debt soared past expectations. The country's gross
domestic product is seen rising between 2.0 percent and 2.5
percent this year.
Standard& Poor's rates the country BB-minus with a stable
outlook. Fitch rates El Salvador BB with a negative outlook.