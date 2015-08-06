SAN SALVADOR Suspected Salvadoran gang members killed four people and wounded seven more on Wednesday in an attack on a bus as it traveled down a rural highway near the capital, officials said.

The bus driver, a fare collector, an army corporal and a passenger were killed, police said.

Bus transport around the violent Central American country was suspended last week for four days after gang threats and shootings that killed eight bus drivers. But bus service had resumed by Friday under heavier guard by police and military units.

Gangs targeted the buses to pressure authorities into easing back on a government crackdown on their operations and secure less harsh conditions for imprisoned members, officials said.

Wednesday's attack took place on a highway about 16 miles (25 km) outside of San Salvador.

