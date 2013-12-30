SAN SALVADOR Dec 30 A volcano in eastern El Salvador belched more ash and gases on Monday after a big eruption on Sunday that forced more than 1,600 people into emergency shelters. No major injuries or damage were reported.

The Chaparrastique volcano, which is about 140 km (87 miles) east of the capital San Salvador, spewed ash over a wide area known for its coffee plantations on Sunday.

"The Chaparrastique volcano is still producing gases combined with small emissions of ash, which is normal after an eruption," El Salvador's environment ministry said on its Twitter page.

In all, 1,635 people are in seven temporary shelters, emergency services said. Some people on the volcano's slopes have refused to leave, emergency services said.

More than 36 international flights into and out of El Salvador were suspended because of the eruption, the airport and airlines said.

El Salvador has 23 active volcanoes. Chaparrastique is considered one of the most active, with 26 eruptions in the last 500 years, the environment ministry said.

In a 1976 eruption, lava gushed from the volcano. Chaparrastique shook violently in another event in 2010. (Additional reporting by Ulises Rodriguez; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)