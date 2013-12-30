(Adds details on flights, coffee plantations)
By Hugo Sanchez
SAN SALVADOR Dec 30 A volcano in eastern El
Salvador belched more ash and gases on Monday after a big
eruption on Sunday that drove more than 1,600 people into
emergency shelters. No major injuries or damage were reported.
The Chaparrastique volcano, which is about 140 km (87 miles)
east of San Salvador, the capital, spewed ash over a wide area
known for its coffee plantations on Sunday.
"The Chaparrastique volcano is still producing gases
combined with small emissions of ash, which is normal after an
eruption," El Salvador's environment ministry said on its
Twitter page.
In all, 1,635 people are in seven temporary shelters,
emergency services said. Some people on the volcano's slopes
have refused to leave, emergency services said.
It was not clear to what extent El Salvador's coffee crop,
already blighted by an outbreak of leaf rust, might be affected
by the eruption. Coffee officials said they were meeting on
Monday to evaluate the damage.
El Salvador's international airport was operating normally
on Monday, although more than 36 international flights into and
out of the country had been suspended on Sunday because of the
eruption, the airport and airlines said.
El Salvador has 23 active volcanoes. Chaparrastique is
considered one of the most active, with 26 eruptions
in the last 500 years, the environment ministry said.
In a 1976 eruption, lava gushed from the volcano.
Chaparrastique shook violently in another event in 2010.
(Additional reporting by Ulises Rodriguez; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)