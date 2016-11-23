LONDON Nov 23 Banks are lining up a leveraged
loan financing backing CVC-owned private hospitals operator
Elsan's acquisition of French competitor MediPole Partenaires,
banking sources said on Wednesday.
Elsan agreed to acquire MediPole from private equity firm
Bridgepoint in November. It is the latest bolt on after CVC
acquired a majority stake in Vedici in 2014, which then acquired
Vitalia in November 2015, renaming as Elsan.
The buyout of Medipole will lead to a refinancing of
Medipole's bonds, which total around 715m, via the leveraged
loan market.
Medipole has 495m of 7% 2020 senior secured notes as well
as 220m of privately placed senior notes.
Deutsche Bank is set to lead the leveraged loan financing,
alongside BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Natixis and Societe
Generale, the sources said.
Syndication to investors is due to launch next week, the
sources said.
CVC declined to comment.
Elsan operates 80 clinics with over 10,900 beds. Elsan
employs 14,000 people, has 3,200 practitioners and services 1.2m
patients each year, according to CVC's website.
