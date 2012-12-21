NEW YORK Dec 21 Rating agency Standard & Poor's on Friday cut El Salvador's sovereign credit outlook to negative from stable, citing the risk that political gridlock could weigh on growth.

The agency affirmed the country's BB-minus sovereign rating.

"The outlook revision reflects the risk of a downgrade if political polarization continues to weigh on investment and GDP growth, resulting in a higher burden of fiscal and external debt," Standard & Poor's said in a statement.

Moody's Investors Service rates El Salvador Ba3 with a stable outlook. Fitch rates the country BB with a negative outlook.