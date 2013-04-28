JERUSALEM, April 28 Argentinian businessman Eduardo Elsztain agreed to invest another $75 million in debt-strapped Israeli conglomerate IDB Holding Corp and IDB parent company Ganden Investments.

Elsztain will invest $57 million in IDB and $18 million in Ganden, IDB said on Sunday. In February, he had bought a 10 percent stake in Ganden for $25 million.

The deal comes as IDB and its units have been selling off assets to raise much-needed cash to reduce its hefty debt. IDB has been facing a difficult debt settlement process with its bondholders.

At the same time, Bank Leumi last week terminated a 150 million shekel ($42 million) debt forgiveness deal with Ganden.

Elsztain and IDB Chairman Nochi Dankner will meet this week to try and quickly finalise the deal, which is conditioned upon reaching a final debt settlement with IDB Holding's bondholders and needs the approval of its bank lenders.

IDB Holding last month reached a settlement in principle with representatives of its bondholders and the company said any changes could lead to the deal with Elsztain being cancelled.

As part of the deal, Dankner and Elsztain would jointly control Ganden, in which Elsztain would hold 30.77 percent. Elsztain would also get the right to become vice chairman of IDB.

The IDB group, which has assets of $30 billion, controls Cellcom, Israel's leading mobile phone operator, supermarket chain Super-Sol and Clal Insurance . Its subsidiary Koor Industries owns a 2.4 percent stake in Credit Suisse.

Elsztain is chairman and chief executive of IRSA, Argentina's biggest real estate company. He also serves as chairman of Cresud , a major agriculture producer.

($1 = 3.61 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)