STOCKHOLM Jan 26 Sweden's Eltel, a supplier of
technical services for infrastructure networks, said on Monday
the final price in its initial public offering in Stockholm is
expected to be between 55-70 crowns per share.
The prices given would value the company at 3.7-4.3 billion
Swedish crowns ($444-516 million).
Eltel said it expects the first day of trading on Feb.6.
The value of the offering amounts to about 2.8-3.1 billion
crowns and will provide the company of around 1.3 billion crowns
before issue costs.
Eltel, owned by venture capital group 3i and BNP
Paribas, is a provider of technical services to companies that
own and operate infrastructure networks within power,
communication, transport and defence.
($1 = 8.3272 Swedish crowns)
