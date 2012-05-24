Musician Elton John performs during the benefit ''Songs From the Silver Screen'' to raise funds for The Rainforest Trust at Carnegie Hall in New York April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/Files

NEW YORK Singer Elton John was treated in hospital in Los Angeles for a serious respiratory infection that forced him to cancel performances this weekend of his "The Million Dollar Piano" show at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

In a statement posted on his website on Thursday, the British entertainer, whose hits include "Rocket Man," "Your Song" and "Bennie and The Jets," apologized for the decision and told fans he hoped to be performing soon.

The singer said he developed a serious respiratory illness while performing on Sunday. After the condition worsened he was hospitalized and had tests at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles where he remained throughout the day on Wednesday. He was given antibiotics and told not to perform for a week.

"It feels strange not to be able to perform these 'Million Dollar Piano' concerts at The Colosseum. I love performing this show and will be thrilled when we return to The Colosseum in October to complete the eleven concerts soon to be scheduled," he said.

Fans with tickets for the canceled shows can exchange them or get a refund.

John opened his Las Vegas act last September and began a second series of performances in February. A child piano prodigy, John, 65, rose from a part-time pub player to become one of the most successful recording artists of all time.

He completed a 5-year residency at the Colosseum in 2009 with "The Red Piano", which ran for 241 shows.

(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; editing by Doina Chiacu)