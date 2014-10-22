Oct 22 Elve SA

* Sells 51 percent of its subsidiary Calin SA for 11.5 million euros

* Says the proceeds will be used to lower lending and for future investments

* Says 49 percent acquired by Calzedonia Holding S.P.A. and 2 percent by Calin's shareholders Source text: bit.ly/1t4GJwZ

