Dec 6 Dietary supplement maker Elysium Health
Inc said it raised $20 million in funding from a group of
investors led by venture capital firm General Catalyst.
Elysium, which claims its product repairs cells damaged by
natural health decline, was founded in 2015 and counts seven
Nobel laureates in its advisory board.
The product, called Basis, enhances levels of an enzyme
known as NAD+, which is critical for cellular function. As we
age, NAD+ levels naturally decline.
Studies have shown that if you restore NAD+ levels in an old
animal, you can help it live longer, Chief Scientist and founder
Leonard Guarente, who also leads the Science of Aging Lab at the
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, told Reuters.
On Tuesday, Elysium released the results of an eight-week
study testing Basis in 120 healthy older volunteers. Data showed
that the product was able to safely and sustainably elevate NAD+
levels.
However, Basis, which comprises two naturally occurring
ingredients, is sold as a health supplement. Therefore, Elysium
is not bound by law to conduct U.S. Food and Drug
Administration-approved clinical trials to prove its safety and
efficacy.
"This is the first time a key lever of the aging process is
been shown to be impacted by a small natural compound," Chief
Executive and co-founder Eric Marcotulli said.
But whether enhanced NAD+ levels do in fact contribute to
better human health and slower aging still needs proving.
Elysium said it planned to conduct further trials to prove the
hypothesis.
The trouble with designing such trials is that it is unclear
how the investigator will find an appropriate measure to reflect
changes in quality of life and aging.
"How do you feel that you're not aging - that's a very hard
question to answer," said David Fialkow, managing director of
General Catalyst, which has also backed companies such as Airbnb
and Stripe.
"People just say they feel better ... Now is there a placebo
effect, is it people just being happy, who knows? We know NAD+
works and we know people who take it feel better, and that is
good enough for us to feel like we're creating a great product."
Other Elysium investors include Breyer Capital, Morningside
Ventures and Sound Ventures. Elysium declined to provide details
on its valuation.
