(Corrects second bullet point to give nominal value of 52
million zlotys instead of 51 million zlotys. The company
corrected its statement.)
Dec 16 Zaklady Urzadzen Komputerowych ELZAB SA
:
* Said on Monday that following the consent of Supervisory
Board it acquired 51,125 shares or 47 pct stake in Comp Centrum
Innowacji sp. z o.o., a unit of COMP SA
* Stake in Comp Centrum Innowacji sp. z o.o. (CCI) was
acquired at the nominal value of the shares which is equal to 52
million zlotys ($15.5 million)
* Comp Centrum Innowacji sp. z o.o. is engaged in
implementation of new products for the whole COMP SA's capital
group (including the company)
* The acquisition of the stake in CCI is aimed at
cooperation of the company and CCI on a common sales platform
and development of new products
* The company sold to CCI the rights to the documentation
and software of a sales platform that the company acquired for
GBP 3.3 million ($5.2 million) net from VCO Limited
* CCI will pay for the documentation and software 21.5
million zlotys
