BRIEF-Verizon Communications Q1 earnings per share $0.84
* Q1 revenue $29.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $30.77 billion
Nov 6 Zaklady Urzadzen Komputerowych Elzab :
* Said on Wednesday it reported Q3 revenue of 47.7 million zlotys versus 24.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit was 5.1 million zlotys versus 1.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating profit was 5.5 million zlotys versus 2.4 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue $29.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $30.77 billion
CAIRO, Egypt/ERBIL, Iraq, April 20 Iraq's Shi'ite ruling coalition would oppose Kurdish plans to hold a referendum on independence after the defeat of Islamic State, its president, Ammar al-Hakim, has said.