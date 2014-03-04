BRIEF-Bangkok Bank Pcl says qtrly consolidated net profit 8.30 bln baht
* Qtrly consolidated net interest income 16.28 billion baht versus 16.03 billion baht
March 4 Sichuan Em Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to set up a private bank with partners in Mianyang city with registered capital of 1.5 billion yuan ($244.05 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/gyw37v
