Sept 26 European Medicines Agency :

* Ebola outbreak: EMA to review experimental medicines to support treatment decisions

* At the moment, there are no approved medicines to protect from or treat Ebola

* Goal is to provide an overview of the current state of knowledge about the various experimental medicines to support decision-making by health authorities

* Started to review available information on Ebola treatments currently under development

* Review will focus on medicines under development that are used to treat people infected with the virus

* Has established a group of european experts who have specialised knowledge in vaccines, infectious diseases and clinical trial design to contribute to the global response against ebola.

* The group has proactively contacted developers of potential treatments for use in patients over the recent weeks