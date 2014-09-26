Sept 26 European Medicines Agency :
* Ebola outbreak: EMA to review experimental medicines to
support treatment decisions
* At the moment, there are no approved medicines to protect
from or treat Ebola
* Goal is to provide an overview of the current state of
knowledge about the various experimental medicines to support
decision-making by health authorities
* Started to review available information on Ebola
treatments currently under development
* Review will focus on medicines under development that are
used to treat people infected with the virus
* Has established a group of european experts who have
specialised knowledge in vaccines, infectious diseases and
clinical trial design to contribute to the global response
against ebola.
* The group has proactively contacted developers of
potential treatments for use in patients over the recent weeks