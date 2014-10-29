Oct 29 European Medicines Agency (EMA):
* EMA advises on development plan for GSK ebola vaccine
* Given scientific advice to GSK on its development plan for
an Ebola vaccine
* EMA encourages companies to request rapid scientific
advice for their development plans
* This is the first time in the current ebola outbreak that
EMA has given ~rapid scientific advice using an accelerated
procedure
* Initial review and any subsequent updates will be shared
with healthcare decision-makers in countries affected by the
current Ebola outbreak
* EMA will assess any data in a rolling review, as soon as
they become available