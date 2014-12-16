Dec 16 EMA
* Experimental Ebola treatments still at early stage of
development
* At this point in time there is not enough evidence for any
of the experimental therapies for ebola virus disease to draw
conclusions on their safety or efficacy when used in Ebola
patients
* Interim report published by EMA that is continuing to
review all Ebola treatments currently under development
* The amount of information available for the seven
treatments is highly variable. For some compounds there is no
data from use in human subjects available
* Vaccines to protect people against contracting the disease
and treatments that do not directly target the Ebola virus have
not been included in the review
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1BSRA1O)