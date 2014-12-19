Dec 19 European Medical Association

* Has recommended Holoclar, the first advanced therapy medicinal product (ATMP) containing stem cells, for approval in the European Union (EU)

* Recommendation was made by Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) based on a robust assessment carried out by the Committee for Advanced Therapies (CAT), the agency's expert committee for ATMPs.

* CAT and CHMP considered Holoclar provided a first treatment option for this rare eye condition and recommended a conditional marketing authorisation

* CHMP opinion will now be sent to the European Commission for the adoption of a decision on an EU-wide marketing authorisation Link to source: [bit.ly/1zEb2fz]