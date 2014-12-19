Dec 19 European Medical Association
* Has recommended Holoclar, the first advanced therapy
medicinal product (ATMP) containing stem cells, for approval in
the European Union (EU)
* Recommendation was made by Committee for Medicinal
Products for Human Use (CHMP) based on a robust assessment
carried out by the Committee for Advanced Therapies (CAT), the
agency's expert committee for ATMPs.
* CAT and CHMP considered Holoclar provided a first
treatment option for this rare eye condition and recommended a
conditional marketing authorisation
* CHMP opinion will now be sent to the European Commission
for the adoption of a decision on an EU-wide marketing
authorisation
Link to source: [bit.ly/1zEb2fz]