LONDON Feb 8 The European Medicines Agency said
on Friday it had started a formal safety review of Bayer's
acne pill Diane 35 and its generic versions,
following a request by France.
French authorities suspended sales of medicines last week
after four deaths over the past 25 years were linked to their
use. Bayer said at the time it was "surprised" by the
suspension.
The European watchdog, which expects to give its view in
May, said the risk of blood clots with the medicines was low but
well known. It urged patients currently taking Diane 35 or one
of its generics not to stop and to consult their doctors if they
were concerned.