BRIEF-Sensient Technologies enters into second amended and restated credit agreement
* Sensient Technologies - on may 3 co entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of may 3, 2017 with a group of nine banks
Feb 27 European Medicines Agency: * EU medicines agency says recommends approval of new Sanofi diabetes
drug Toujeo * EU medicines agency says Novartis drug Zykadia recommended for
approval in advanced non small cell lung cancer * EU medicines agency says recommends approval of Otsuka kidney
disease drug tolvaptan
* Allergan - shareholder proposal that co adopt as policy to require chair of board, whenever possible, to be independent member of board was rejected