LONDON Nov 14 The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has replaced Executive Director Guido Rasi after a European tribunal annulled his 2011 appointment, following an appeal over the procedure by which he was selected to lead the body.

The EMA said that it was taking legal advice on the matter and that it had asked Deputy Executive Director Andreas Pott to take over management responsibilities at the authority.

"It is important to remember that the ruling is about a procedural formality. It is not a reflection on Guido Rasi's competence or ability to run the Agency," said Kent Woods, chair of the EMA's management board.

The case at the European Union Civil Service Tribunal which led to the suspension was brought in early 2012 by someone who had missed out on the appointment.

Rasi was selected from a shortlist of candidates to head the EMA in October 2011. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Hugh Lawson)