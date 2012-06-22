LONDON, June 22 European drugs regulators on
Friday recommended restricting the use of tolperisone and
trimetazidine-containing medicines due to worries about the
risk-benefit balance.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said doctors should no
longer prescribe trimetazidine, a generic drug, for the
treatment of patients with tinnitus, vertigo or disturbances in
vision, and in patients with angina pectoris they should
restrict its use to only a second-line or add-on therapy.
Patients taking trimetazidine should discuss alternatives
with their doctor, it said.
EMA said its call for restriction on use of tolperisone, a
generic muscle relaxant drug used to treat spasticity and muscle
spasms, was due to concerns over hypersensitivity reactions.
"Taking into account that the risk of hypersensitivity
reactions... the committee concluded that the benefits of
tolperisone outweighed its risks only in the treatment of adults
with post-stroke spasticity and only when used as an oral
formulation," it said in a statement.
