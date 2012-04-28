DUBAI, April 28 Dubai's Emaar Properties
, builder of the world's tallest tower, reported a 44
percent rise in first-quarter net operating profit on Saturday
on increased property sales in Dubai and strong revenue from
shopping malls business.
The United Arab Emirates' largest developer by market value
made a net operating profit of 606 million UAE dirhams ($165
million), compared to 421 million dirhams during the same period
last year, it said in an emailed statement.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Emaar would
make a quarterly profit of 496.75 million dirhams.
Revenue for the quarter was 1.821 billion dirhams, the
company said in the statement.
