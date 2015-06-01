BRIEF-Two Sigma Securities to buy U.S. Options-Market-Making biz of Interactive Brokers
* Two sigma securities to acquire the U.S. Options-Market-Making business of Interactive Brokers
CAIRO, June 1 Emaar Misr, the Egyptian unit of Dubai's Emaar Properties, will offer 14.9 percent of its shares in an initial public offer in Cairo between June 16 and 25, the company said on Monday.
The shares will be priced at 4.49 Egyptian pounds each, meaning the offer is expected to raise 2.69 billion pounds ($353 million).
A tranche of the offer for retail investors will comprise 90 million shares and a tranche for institutional investors will offer 510 million shares. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Andrew Torchia)
