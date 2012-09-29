(Adds Emaar comment)
DUBAI, Sept 29 Dubai's Emaar Properties
, the builder of the world's tallest tower, has sold
one of its hotel assets to an Abu Dhabi-based real estate firm
for an undisclosed amount.
Eshraq Properties said in a statement on Saturday
that it has acquired Nuran Marina, a serviced hotel apartment
owned by Emaar and located in the up-market Dubai Marina area.
Emaar said in a statement it was still focusing on Dubai but
looking to strengthen its Address brand of hotels.
"The transaction of Nuran Serviced Residencies Dubai Marina
was completed in the second quarter of 2012. The transaction is
not material to merit an announcement by Emaar," it said in an
emailed statement.
Dubai's largest developer, which is 32 percent owned by the
emirate's government, has looked to shift away from its home
market where real estate prices have slumped by more than 60
percent in the aftermath of the debt crisis in 2009.
Emaar's chairman, Mohammed Alabbar, had denied reports in
October last year that it was looking to offload its Al Manzil
and Qamaradeen hotels.
The developer announced plans this month to build a new
hotel in the Dubai's high-end Downtown area, its first major
hotel project since the property crisis.
Eshraq, which has assets of about 1.5 billion dirhams,
listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Market in September
last year. It raised 825 million dirhams ($225 million) in an
over-subscribed initial public offering (IPO).
Eshraq said it would carry on with its strategy to acquire
other real estate projects in the country.
