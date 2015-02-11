CAIRO Feb 11 Emaar Misr, the Egyptian arm of
Dubai's largest listed real estate developer, plans to
float its shares on the stock market, although the listing is
worth less than half the value that sources said it had expected
to raise last month.
The Egyptian unit of Emaar Properties will issue
approximately 87 million shares, worth 878 million Egyptian
pounds ($115.22 million), the stock exchange statement said.
Two sources told Reuters in January that Emaar Misr would
issue shares worth more than 2 billion pounds.
The last initial public offering on the Egyptian stock
exchange was Arabian Cement in May 2014.
Emaar Misr is being advised by EFG Hermes and JP
Morgan.
($1 = 7.6200 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting By Ehab Farouk; Writing By Shadi Bushra; Editing by
Louise Heavens)