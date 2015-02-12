CAIRO Feb 11 Emaar Misr, the Egyptian arm of
Dubai's largest listed real estate developer Emaar Properties
, filed a formal request to list its shares on the
stock market, Egypt's bourse said in a statement on Wednesday.
The statement did not say how much the initial public
offering would be worth, though two sources told Reuters in
January that Emaar Misr would issue more than 2 billion Egyptian
pounds ($262.30 million) worth of shares.
Emaar Misr, which the bourse statement said has capital of
878 million Egyptian pounds, is a significant foreign investor
in Egypt's real estate sector.
The last initial public offering on the Egyptian stock
exchange was Arabian Cement in May 2014.
Emaar Misr is being advised by EFG Hermes and JP
Morgan.
($1 = 7.6250 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting By Ehab Farouk; Writing By Shadi Bushra; Editing by
Louise Heavens)