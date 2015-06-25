(Adds quotes)
By Ehab Farouk
CAIRO, June 25 The second tranche of Egyptian
property company Emaar Misr's initial public offering
(IPO) was oversubscribed by about 36 times, the Cairo stock
exchange said on Thursday.
The listing is expected to be the largest flotation on the
Cairo exchange since 2007.
Emaar Misr, the Egyptian arm of Dubai real estate developer
Emaar Properties, drew subscriptions for 3.23 billion
shares after offering 90 million shares last week in the second
tranche of its IPO, a stock exchange statement said.
The offering was priced at 3.8 Egyptian pounds ($0.4984) per
share, parent Emaar Properties said last Thursday.
Emaar Misr is floating 12.99 percent of the company,
amounting to 600 million shares. Of these, 510 million have been
allocated to institutional investors. That tranche was 11 times
oversubscribed, Dubai-listed Emaar had said.
A recent flurry of activity on the Cairo bourse, including
Emaar Misr's IPO, signals resurgent interest from international
investors in a market looking to restore confidence after the
turmoil unleashed by the 2011 uprising which ousted leader Hosni
Mubarak.
"The subscription reflects demand for investment in a
company like Emaar ... and confirms there is liquidity in the
market. It is just seeking something worth investing in," Ahmed
el-Guindy, head of investment banking at EGF-Hermes, told
Reuters.
Emaar Misr had appointed EFG Hermes and JP Morgan
as the joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the
offer.
"The huge subscription is an example for other premium
companies that want to expand and fund that expansion through
the market," Guindy added.
Eissa Fathi, managing director of Cairo Brokerage, offered a
less bullish view.
"The company's reputation in the Arab world helped with the
huge demand," he told Reuters. "But I do not expect huge success
for the stock because the Egyptian market (already) has stocks
for huge and powerful real estate companies."
Emaar Misr has a portfolio of investments in Egypt worth
around 53 billion Egyptian pounds ($6.95 billion), according to
its website.
Sale proceeds will help fund the firm's developments in
Egypt and to buy land.
($1 = 7.6250 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing
by Yara Bayoumy)