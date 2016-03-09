BRIEF-Bank Saint Petersburg to consider additional issue of 60 million shares
* SAYS BOARD TO CONSIDER ADDITIONAL SHARE ISSUE OF 60 MILLION SHARES Source text: http://bit.ly/2pW3cOg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, March 9 Dubai's Emaar Malls has recommended paying a dividend of 0.1 dirhams ($0.03) per share for the 15 months to Dec. 31, 2015, the company said on Wednesday.
The Emaar Properties subsidiary made a net profit of 2.07 billion dirhams in this period.
Emaar Malls joined Dubai's bourse in early October 2014 after the parent firm spun off its unit into a separately listed company following an initial public offering.
($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Tom Arnold)
* SAYS BOARD TO CONSIDER ADDITIONAL SHARE ISSUE OF 60 MILLION SHARES Source text: http://bit.ly/2pW3cOg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 A federal judge signaled that he may reject parts of Wells Fargo & Co's proposed $142 million settlement with customers for whom it opened millions of unauthorized accounts.