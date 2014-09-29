DUBAI, Sept 29 Dubai's Emaar Properties said on Monday that shares in the initial public offer of its malls unit would be sold at 2.90 dirhams per share, at the top of the proposed price range, valuing the business at 37.7 billion dirhams ($10.3 billion).

The portion of shares allocated to institutional investors was covered more than 30 times, with retail investors submitting orders worth over 20 times the amount of shares available to them, the bourse filing from Emaar said.

Trading of the shares will begin on Oct. 2 on the Dubai Financial Market, the statement confirmed. (1 US dollar = 3.6725 United Arab Emirates dirham) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)