DUBAI Feb 7 Dubai's Emaar Malls, a
unit of Emaar Properties, reported on Sunday a 5.5
percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit.
Emaar Malls made a net profit of 435 million dirhams
($118.4 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, the firm said
in a bourse statement. That compares with a profit of 412.2
million dirhams in the same period a year earlier, Reuters data
shows.
Rental income in the final quarter of 2015 was 821 million
dirhams, the statement said without giving a year on year
comparative figure. Its quarterly revenue in the year-ago period
was 797.3 million dirhams, according to Reuters data.
($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French)