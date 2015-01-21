BRIEF-Tortoise Energy's unaudited NAV $1.5 bln, as of April 30
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017
DUBAI Jan 21 Dubai's Emaar Malls Group (EMG), a unit of Emaar Properties, reported a 5 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday.
EMG made a net profit of 412 million dirhams ($112.2 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, compared with 394 million dirhams in the year-earlier period.
Quarterly revenue was 800 million dirhams, up from 744 million dirhams a year earlier.
EMG made an annual profit of 1.35 billion dirhams in 2014, against 1.10 billion dirhams in 2013.
Emaar Properties owns 84.6 percent of EMG, having floated 15.4 percent of its subsidiary last September. At the time, the 5.8 billion dirham share sale was the Gulf's largest since 2008. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 1 Credit Suisse AG has deployed 20 robots within the bank, some of which are helping employees answer basic compliance questions, the Swiss bank's global markets chief executive, Brian Chin, said on Monday.