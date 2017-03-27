DUBAI, March 27 Dubai's Emaar Malls, a
unit of Emaar Properties, said on Monday it had
submitted an $800 million bid for Middle Eastern online retailer
Souq.com.
The bid has so far not been accepted by Souq.com's
shareholders, Emaar Malls said in a bourse statement. Local
business magazine Arabian Business had previously reported the
bid.
Last week, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters
that Amazon.com Inc had agreed in principle to buy
Souq.com. Amazon declined to comment, and a spokesperson for
Souq.com did not respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)